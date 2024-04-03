Another day, another story linking Ruben Amorim with the Liverpool job and the latest reports indicate he is now ‘the clear favorite’ to replace Klopp at Anfield.

As per today’s version of The Mirror (news image provided below) after Xabi Alonso ruled himself out of the Reds job, the name of Roberto De Zerbi was expected to be high on the wish-list.

However, the renowned British media outlet have mentioned that the Italian manager is not among contenders to take the managerial hotseat at Merseyside.

It is reported that the focus is on other options with Sporting CP manager, Ruben Amorim, ‘the clear favorite’ to seal Liverpool move.

After the Reds defeated Brighton at Anfield on Sunday, De Zerbi answered rumors about his potential move away from the Seagulls and stated:

“It’s not a problem, it’s part of my work, at the moment, I want to be focused and to keep my eyes on the target we have and we can reach.”

As per The Mirror, the 44-year-old manager is on the radar of German champions, Bayern Munich, to replace former Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel.

Amorim is also fully focused on Sporting job at the moment and last night, in an enthralling contest, the Lions earned a 2-2 draw against rivals Benfica to knock them out of the Taca de Portugal (4-3 aggregate).

Ruben’s team will now face either Porto or Vitoria in the final of the competition. Reports have already indicated that he will not be able to resist a move to Liverpool.

