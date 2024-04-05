As per reports in the Spanish media, Liverpool have submitted a record offer worth 150 million euros to hire the services of Federico Valverde from Real Madrid.

According to El Debate, the Reds have followed the Uruguayan international for four years and still dream of securing his signing.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are keen on finally signing him and have offered around 150 million euros, through intermediaries.

However, it is reported that Valverde has declared that he is a Madridsta and happy at the Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old is one of the most complete midfielders in world football. He can effectively play as a defensive midfielder, a creative CM and also as an attacking midfielder.

The South American star, who earns around £275,000 a week, has a long term contract with Real Madrid which is due to expire in 2029.

Valverde has already won every major prize with Los Blancos and it must be remembered that two years ago, he set up the winning goal in Champions League final against Liverpool.

In the current campaign, so far, the 56-capped international has started 28 league games for the Spanish leaders and directly contributed in 8 goals under Ancelotti.

Liverpool’s current record signing is Valverde’s compatriot, Darwin Nunez, who moved to Anfield from Benfica in a deal worth 100 million euros in 2022.

Do you think the Reds have any chance of securing the La Liga star?