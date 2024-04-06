Liverpool are focused on signing Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp and reports indicate that Reds have already started negotiating.

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool ‘negotiate’ to secure the signing of the Portuguese manager from Sporting CP.

News – Liverpool submit record offer to sign £275,000 a week versatile star – Report

The French news source have mentioned that the Reds have started discussions with the agent, who also represents Anfield star, Luis Diaz.

As per the report, Amorim is interested in the project at Merseyside but for now, he wants to end the season on a high with Sporting CP.

For foreign clubs, the 39-year-old manager has a release clause of £17m and it rises to £26m if a club from Portugal wants to hire his services.

The Lions paid the 10 million euros buyout clause to sign Amorim from Braga, a decision that has proved to be immensely fruitful. So, we can expect them to demand activation of the termination clause to let him leave in the summer.

Xabi Alonso was Liverpool’s first choice for the managerial role but the Spaniard confirmed he is staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

On the contrary, Amorim has not ruled out his departure from Sporting and in a recent press conference, he stated:

“No, I can’t guarantee that. I don’t want to be talking too much about my future. But I won’t argue or put any pressure on Sporting, I owe the club a lot.”

As per Foot Mercato, Amorim is now the priority target at Anfield. In your view, should Liverpool activate the release clause to secure his signing?