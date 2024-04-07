Two changes – Liverpool formation vs Man United – Predicted XI

Since losing to Manchester United in the FA Cup last month, Liverpool have won back to back games in the Premier League.

The Reds will face the Red Devils in the Premier League today knowing that only a victory will take them back to the top of the table.

United conceded two injury time goals in the defeat against Chelsea during the week and Klopp’s men should take advantage of their shaky and injury hit backline.

As far as the team news is concerned, Liverpool may make two changes to the starting lineup that featured vs Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday night. Klopp would likely utilize his favorite 4-3-3 formation

At the back, Andy Robertson could replace Joe Gomez to start in the left back position. Conor Bradley may retain his RB place in the starting XI.

Ibrahima Konate suffered an injury scare in the last game but is fully fit and should start with Van Dijk in the central defense in front of Kelleher.

In the center of the park, Ryan Gravenberch had a game to forget on Thursday and in his place, we can expect Wataru Endo to return to the starting lineup.

Mac Allister is irreplaceable at the moment and Szoboszlai needs to step up big time to match the class of the Argentine in the midfield.

The likes of Salah, Nunez and Diaz should retain their starting positions in the attacking third.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted starting XI formation vs Man United: