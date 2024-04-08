Liverpool failed to beat Manchester United and eventually gave away their top spot to Arsenal and helped Man City close the gap.

The Red Devils did not even have a shot on target in the first half and the Merseysiders had multiple chances to double the lead before the break.

However, the Liverpool attackers failed to capitalize and United found a way back thanks to a gift handed over by the inexperienced Quansah.

Captain, Virgil van Dijk, firmly believes the result against Man Utd is painful and feels like a loss.

The Dutch international accepts the blame for the draw, points towards individual errors and poor finishing. He told BBC:

“It feels like a loss, it is our fault again. We had so many chances and we should finish the game off.”

“Unfortunately the individual mistake that happened with the equalizer and we had so much time to put it right, but we were in a rush. Still after being 2-1 down we created so much.”

Van Dijk admitted that Quansah made a blunder that allowed United to bounce back and believes the 21-year-old will learn from the mistake.

Arsenal are now in the driving seat to win the Premier League title, they are in red hot form and have a solid goal difference.

After European games this week, the Gunners will face Aston Villa at the Emirates and Liverpool will host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday.

The title race is heating up and perhaps it is not for the weak hearted.