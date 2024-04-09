As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool are pushing hard to agree a deal to sign Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

According to a story published by Mundo Deportivo today, Liverpool have ‘already decided’ that Amorim will be the man to take the place of Klopp at the club.

The Spanish media outlet have mentioned that first contacts were made in the past few weeks and yesterday, the operation went one step further.

Yesterday, Liverpool met with Amorim’s agent to discuss specific details of the ‘contract’, however, the Merseysiders still have to deal with Sporting CP, who have a contract with the manager until 2026.

Similarly, as relayed by Jornal de Noticias today, Portuguese journalist, Pedro Sepulveda, has revealed that the Reds are ready to agree terms to sign the 39-year-old manager.

Liverpool have offered a three year contract to secure the signature of Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese boss has won four domestic titles in Portugal and will complete the set if he wins the Taca de Portugal this season.

Back in 2020, Sporting CP paid 10 million euros to sign the manager from Braga and in his very first season, he ended the 19-year-old title drought.

In the current campaign, Amorim’s men are once again leading the table and he is close to delivering yet another league title. Is he good enough to replace Klopp at Liverpool? Only time will tell.