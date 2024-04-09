Liverpool are closing in to completely reach an agreement with Ruben Amorim, who looks likely to replace Klopp at Anfield.

According to multiple reports going on in the media, the Reds seem set to appoint the Sporting CP manager at the end of the current campaign.

News – Liverpool submit record offer to sign £275,000 a week versatile star – Report

As per Diario de Noticias, Amorim is expected to complete a move to Liverpool, who can get the deal done by paying a fee of £8.5m to the Lions.

The £8.5m was paid by Sporting to lure him from Braga at the time when he was an unproven coach. However, back then, President, Varandas, said that he would justify the fee and the following year he won the league title, ending a 19-year drought.

Amorim has an agreement with Varandas to let him leave for the same £8.5m fee if a big club offers the job and now, as per Sky Germany, the 39-year-old has verbally agreed to join Liverpool.

Former Sporting CP captain, Oceano Cruz, believes, the Portuguese boss would be a hit at Anfield. He told Cadena Ser (via O Jogo):

“Ruben Amorim, with his ability to work and motivation, discovered new talents and transformed Sporting into a very strong team that has a good chance of becoming national champions.

“He is more than ready for Liverpool, he is one of the best in Europe. He knows what he wants”

Liverpool quickly moved to finalize the new CEO of Football and Sporting Director and now, they are ready to finally seal the signing of head coach in the form of Ruben Amorim.