Liverpool remain heavily linked with Ruben Amorim and reports indicate that the Reds are preparing to agree the release clause to sign the manager from Sporting CP.

At the weekend, we covered a story via FM stating that the Merseysiders have already started negotiating to lure the Portuguese boss, who has a clause of £17m for foreign clubs.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting to activate the termination clause to secure the signing of Amorim.

The 39-year-old has been shortlisted as the main candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and now, the Reds are pushing to get the signing done.

Yesterday, Liverpool dropped points at Old Trafford and allowed Arsenal to move to the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners lead due to a superior goal difference.

On the other hand, Amorim’s Sporting defeated arch rivals, Benfica, to move four points clear at the top of the Liga Nos. The Lions even have a game in hand are firmly in the driving seat to lift the trophy.

So, Amorim could arrive at Anfield as a Primeira Liga champion but for now, Liverpool fans want Klopp to leave the club with a second Premier League medal around his neck.

Apart from leagues, Sporting CP are alive in the Taca de Portugal and have recently booked a place in the final of the competition.

On the other hand, Liverpool will face Atalanta in the last eight of the Europa League this week.

