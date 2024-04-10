Liverpool have been linked with Goncalo Inacio for some time and reports suggest the Portuguese defender could sign for the Reds if manager Ruben Amorim joins the club.

As per today’s version of Jornal de Noticias (news image provided below), ‘Amorim has targets for Liverpool in Alvalade’.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that the Sporting CP manager has already held talks with the directors of the Anfield club about the possibility of managing the team next season.

If he does end up joining the Merseysiders, it is reported that several Lions stars would continue join him at Liverpool.

One of them is long term Reds target, Goncalo Inacio, whose current contract with the Liga Nos leaders has a release clause of £51.4m.

Klopp’s team has the second best defensive record in the Premier League this season but need long term replacements for Matip and Van Dijk.

Inacio has proved to be one of the best central defenders in the Primeira Liga and the 22-year-old would be a top addition.

However, it must be noted that Jurgen Klopp never signed a player for Liverpool that he had managed earlier in his career.

Erik ten Hag signed multiple players, that he had managed before, for Manchester United and things have not worked out well for him.

So, in all fairness, the recruitment of stars should be left to Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, on the other hand, Amorim, if he joins, should focus on implementing his playing style at Anfield.

In your view, should Liverpool secure the signing of Inacio?