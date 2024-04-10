Liverpool signed four midfielders to reinforce things in the center of the park last summer, still, they are looking to further strengthen the department.

Argentine midfielder, Alan Varela, has been linked with the Merseysiders for some time and the latest reports are interesting.

According to a story published by O Jogo (news image provided below) today, Liverpool ‘intend to secure’ the signing of Varela for the 2024-25 campaign.

The 22-year-old moved to FC Porto last year and is now a key member of Sergio Conceicao’s squad.

The Portuguese media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool representatives do not visit the Estadio do Dragao frequently, but last Sunday, they were present to monitor the performance of the midfielder against Vitoria.

Varela featured for 56 minutes in the contest that Porto, who when down to ten men after Pepe was sent off, lost 2-1.

The young South American is a defensive midfielder and so far, this term, he has helped the Dragons keep 10 clean sheets in 23 league starts.

Moreover, he has also netted two goals and provided three assists.

Varela has more than 4 years left on his contract with the Primeira Liga giants and as per O Jogo, the termination clause is worth £60million.

Apart from Liverpool, reps of Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern and Atletico de Madrid were present at the stadium as well and Varela is also on the radar of treble winners, Manchester City.

In the DM role, the Anfield side already have Endo and Bajcetic and even Mac Allister. Do you think they need to splash the cash to secure the signing of Varela?