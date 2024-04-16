In recent months, Liverpool moved in with an offer to sign Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad but the Japanese international, who has a clause of £51million, rejected the Reds.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are now preparing a fresh offer to finally sign the Asian star.

News – Liverpool ‘intend to secure’ signing of £60million midfielder, watch him in action – Report

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, the Merseysiders are preparing to launch an offensive to bring Kubo to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

It is reported that the 22-year-old’s preference is to stay in Spain but the 19-time English champions are still set to push for his signature.

Liverpool could offer £51million to secure a deal with Real Sociedad but the final decision rests with the playmaker.

Klopp will leave the Reds at the end of the campaign and it will not come as any surprise if we see Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah, depart as well.

We need a long term replacement for the African winger, who is past his prime. Is Kubo good enough to replace the former Roma attacker?

The 34-capped Japanese is mainly a right winger and this term, so far, he has netted 7 goals and provided 4 assists in all competitions for Sociedad.

On the other hand, 31-year-old Salah has already netted 23 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £51million to finally sign Kubo?