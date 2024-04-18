Liverpool told £43m-£51m bid will be accepted – Journalist

Liverpool need a long term replacement of Cameroonian veteran, Joel Matip, who will be out of contract in June.

In the January transfer window, the Reds were linked with South American center half, Willian Pacho and once again, the Ecuadorian is in the lime light (Sport Bild).

News – Liverpool have to agree £40m fee to sign player wanted by Amorim – Report

According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool and Arsenal are still interested in luring the 22-year-old defender from Frankfurt.

The renowned Sky Sports journalist has mentioned that the German Bundesliga side are aware of the interest from the PL clubs.

Frankfurt are willing to sell their prized asset if they receive an offer of around £43m-£51m (50-60 million euros).

In the current campaign, Pacho has so far featured in 28 league games and helped his team keep 7 clean sheets.

The former Independiente CB has made 10 appearances for Ecuador and will likely be part of the Copa America squad.

Liverpool have conceded 31 goals in 32 Premier League games and have ample quality and depth in the central defense.

Van Dijk leads the line and the likes of Konate, Gomez and Quansah are there to support but Matip must be repalced.

In such a scenario, do you think the Merseysiders need to sign a new central defender?

Should Liverpool bid around £43m-£51m to sign Willian Pacho?