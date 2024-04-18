4-3-3: Liverpool strongest possible starting XI vs Atalanta

Liverpool need a miracle in Italy against Atalanta to qualify for the semi finals of the Europa League tonight.

The Reds lost the first leg 3-0 at Anfield, they have been misfiring in front of goal lately and need to step up big time.

Liverpool registered over 20 shots against Crystal Palace on Sunday but failed to score and now find themselves third in the Premier League.

The title race might still be alive but a similar display against Atalanta tonight will certainly end their European dream.

Klopp could make multiple changes to the team that started vs the Eagles at the weekend.

Bradley suffered an injury in the last game and in his place, vice captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, could return to feature in the right back role.

The England international would likely partner Van Dijk, Robertson and Konate in the defense in front of Alisson.

Alexis Mac Allister could feature in the DM role instead of Endo, who was poor vs Palace and looked exhausted.

Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai should return to start in the midfield with the Argentine international

In the attack, Portuguese international, Diogo Jota, may replace Darwin Nunez, to feature as the main center forward.

Diaz and Salah may retain their starting positions but must improve finishing if Liverpool are to convincingly beat Atalanta tonight.

Liverpool predicted starting XI vs Atalanta: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Diaz.