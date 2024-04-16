A few days ago, we covered a story via JN claiming that Amorim wants to sign Goncalo Inacio, who has a release clause of over £51m, for Liverpool.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then the Portuguese international could be lured in a cut-price deal.

News – Report – Liverpool prepare fresh offer to finally sign £51million star

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool have to agree a fee of £40m to lure the Sporting CP star in the summer.

Pete O’Rourke believes Liverpool can secure the signing of Inacio, who is a favorite of Amorim, for just £40m.

The Seleccao central defender has started 22 league games in the current campaign for Sporting CP and helped them keep 11 clean sheets.

Tonight, the suitors can see him in action in the Primeira Liga against Famalicao. Sporting can extend their lead on top of the table to seven points with a win.

Liverpool have the second best defensive record in the Premier League this season but lately, they have looked shaky.

A lot of credit also goes to the many crucial saves made by Alisson and Kelleher to deny the oppositions in the current campaign.

Skipper, Van Dijk, has been brilliant at the back but the veteran will turn 33 in July and a new defensive leader for the long term must be lured soon.

In such a scenario, should Liverpool offer £40m to sign Goncalo Inacio?