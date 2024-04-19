Report – Liverpool ‘at the front’ to sign £68.5million wanted star

Liverpool have been linked with Ousmane Diomande even before Ruben Amorim was linked with the managerial job at Anfield.

As per the latest reports going on in the Portuguese media, the Merseysiders are leading the race to sign the wanted defender.

According to a story published by Jornal de Noticias today (news image provided below), Liverpool are ‘at the front’ to sign Diomande from Sporting CP in the summer.

As per the news source, the Reds and Newcastle United are increasingly paying attention to the 20-year-old center back.

Diomande has more than three years left on his contract with the Lions and it contains a clause of £68.5million.

Liverpool and the Magpies are leading but Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping an eye on the Ivorian.

JN claim the valuation of £68.5million does not scare the Premier League clubs.

Sporting manager, Ruben Amorim, is on the radar of Liverpool and his appointment could accelerate the deal for Diomande.

This term, the African star has featured in 22 league games for the Portuguese leaders and helped them keep 8 clean sheets.

Moreover, he has also netted three goals and provided an assist for Sporting.

Diomande was part of the Ivory Coast squad that won the African Cup of Nations but only made two appearances.

He has been a key member of Amorim’s backline at Sporting, who are firm favorites to win the title.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £68.5million to sign Ousmane Diomande?