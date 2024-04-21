Three changes – Liverpool 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Fulham – Predicted XI

Liverpool will face Fulham in the Premier League knowing that a win will take them level on points with leaders, Arsenal.

In the midweek, the Reds defeated Atalanta in their own backyard but failed to progress in the Europa League.

Klopp has urged the team to end the recent disappointments with a victory against the London club.

The German manager may make three changes to the starting lineup that featured vs the Bergamo club in Europe.

In the attack, Darwin Nunez could replace Dutch international, Cody Gakpo to start as the main center forward.

Salah scored the only goal of the game in Italy but his overall performance was average. The Egyptian international needs to step up big time.

Diaz looks like the only attacker who can take on and beat a defender but must improve his end product.

In the center of the park, Endo could return to feature as the chief play breaker. The Japanese should replace Curtis Jones.

On the other hand, Harvey Elliott may replace Szoboszlai to partner Endo and Mac Allister in the midfield.

The defense would likely remain unchanged and Alisson is expected to start in the goal again.

Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Fulham: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Roberston, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Diaz