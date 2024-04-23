£13million manager favorite to sign for Liverpool after Amorim twist, believes former Red

Jamie Carragher believes Roberto De Zerbi is now favorite to sign for Liverpool after Ruben Amorim held talks with West Ham United.

The Portuguese manager was heavily linked with the Liverpool job, however there is a latest twist in the saga.

According to The Athletic, the Sporting CP boss traveled to London and held talks with the Hammers to replace David Moyes.

As per David Ornstein, Amorim has been on Liverpool radar but looks unlikely he will prove the preferred candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Reacting to the news, former Red, Jamie Carragher believes that now, Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton is favorite to take the Liverpool job.

The Anfield legend wrote on the X:

“Richard Hughes wanted De Zerbi at Bournemouth, so he must be the favorite if this is true. Ornstein doesn’t get much wrong tbf!”

Hughes has been appointed Liverpool’s new sporting director and will assume charge at the end of the current campaign.

The Italian manager helped Brighton qualify for Europe for the first time in the history and reached the Round of 16 of the Europa League this term.

As per reports in Italy, De Zerbi’s current contract with the Seagulls has a release clause of £13million (15 million euros), which must be met to secure his signing.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports revealed the former Sassuolo manager is not amongst the leading candidates to join Liverpool.

So, we may see more twists in Liverpool’s search for a new manager. For the latest updates, watch this space.