Five changes – Liverpool 4-3-3 starting lineup to face Everton – Predicted XI

Liverpool will face Everton at Goodison Park knowing they need three points to go level with Premier League leaders, Arsenal.

The Reds have had a busy schedule lately and Klopp should opt to rest players just like he did in the last league game vs Fulham.

News – Arne Slot ‘enthusiastic’ about signing for Liverpool – Talks ongoing

We can expect the German manager to make five changes to the squad that started at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Attack

In the attack, Jota is out injured and in his place, Darwin Nunez could return to start as the main center forward.

Cody Gakpo was impressive against Fulham and should retain his left wing position. At the other end, Salah could return in place of Diaz vs Everton.

Midfield

In the center of the park, Mac Allister should replace Endo to start in the DM role and Jones could replace Elliott.

Szoboszlai has been out of form for some time and was absolutely average when he came on as a sub in the last game.

Gravenberch scored a sublime goal vs Fulham and it will not come as any surprise to see him start vs the Toffees tonight.

Defense

At the back, Liverpool may make only a single change. French international, Ibrahima Konate, should replace young Quansah to start in the central defense with Van Dijk.

Alisson would start in the goal and Trent and Robbo will probably feature again in the fullback positions.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Everton