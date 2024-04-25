Liverpool players to blame for Klopp collapse, dismal on all fronts

Liverpool were beaten by Everton at Goodison Park last night and the defeat has ended Jurgen Klopp’s title charge.

Before the international break, the Reds were in pole position to win the Premier League title. After the break, in 6 games, they have dropped 8 points.

Poor finishing is just one of the reasons that has cost us big time but in all fairness, the Liverpool stars have been dismal on all fronts. We take a look.

Attack

No surprises here. Liverpool forwards have missed crucial chances in almost every single game.

The Reds registered 21 shots against Crystal Palace at Anfield and 23 shots against neighbors, Everton, last night but failed to score a single goal.

Nunez takes the lime light for missing the most big chances but the likes of Diaz and most notably Salah have also been poor in front of goal.

The trio had golden opportunities to score at Goodison but awful finishing let us down.

Defense

After the defeat against Crystal Palace, Andy Robertson was quick to point out that the attackers should do better to find the net.

However, it must be taken into consideration that since returning from the international break, Liverpool have not kept a single clean sheet in the Premier League.

There is chaos upfront but the defending has been chaotic as well. Even with strong center halves like Konate and Van Dijk, we were bullied in the air last night as the Toffees won almost every header on the set pieces.

First goal was a comedy of errors as Liverpool failed to clear the ball with multiple chances and ultimately made a mess of it. On the other had, for the second goal, no one marked Everton’s main striker, Calvert-Lewin.

Looking back at the Palace defeat, the Eagles comfortably passed the ball around to score the winning goal at Anfield.

Midfield

Klopp signed four midfielders to strengthen things in the center of the park in the summer and their impressive performances helped us primarily in the first half of the campaign.

Since the turn of the year, apart from Mac Allister, everyone has been average.

Liverpool paid around 70 million euros to lure Szobozlai and hoped the new No.8 will finally be the one to take the place of Steven Gerrard.

However, the Hungarian international, has been arguably been the worst midfielder since he returned from a hamstring injury in March.

Gravenberch, who scored a top goal in the last game, has rarely started this term and was not even used last night.

Endo’s form dipped big time, he seems exhausted and it is clear Edwards needs to bring a solid DM to improve the position for the long term.

To sum it all up, it is a sad ending for Jurgen Klopp, who gave his all for the club and is clearly out of energy. Players must take the blame for the way the season has completely derailed.