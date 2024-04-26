Report – Liverpool lead to sign £51.5m Dutch star amid Arne Slot admission

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are in the lead to sign Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.

The Reds are focusing on appointing a new manager first and Dutch boss, Arne Slot, has already admitted he is confident about joining the Anfield club (ESPN).

As per yesterday’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool are ‘above all’ in the race to sign Koopmeiners.

The Netherlands international is high on the wish list of Juventus but two aspects can be ‘frightening’ for the Old Lady.

First is the asking price set by Atalanta, who are demanding a fee of £51.5m (60 million euros) for the versatile midfielder.

Second, the Bianconeri are scared of the competition from Premier League clubs, especially from Liverpool.

Koopmeiners can effectively play in the No.6, No.8 and No.10 roles in the center and has been in brilliant form this season.

So far, he has netted 14 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions for the Serie A side. Liverpool expected such figures from Szoboszlai, who has been average lately.

Last night, the former Ajax midfielder scored the opening goal of the game against Fiorentina and helped Atalanta reach the final of the Coppa Italia.

Not to forget, he featured for 180 minutes in the quarter final of the Europa League as La Dea knocked Liverpool out of the competition.

Arne Slot is a successful Dutch manager and his arrival could make the Reds an attractive destination for Koopmeiners, who can join compatriots, Van Dijk, Gakpo and Gravenberch at Anfield.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £51.5m to sign Teun Koopmeiners?