Liverpool ready to buy “massive” £100,000 a week star – Report

Liverpool were keen on buying Levi Colwill last year but the player decided to pen a deal worth £100,000 a week with Chelsea.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are prepared to go back for the England international this summer.

According to an exclusive story covered by TBR Football, Liverpool have told Chelsea they are ready to buy Colwill in case they need to sell him to raise funds.

Under the ownership of Todd Boehly, the Stamford Bridge outfit have splashed a huge amount of cash to reinforce the squad.

However, the results have been poor with Pochettino in charge and the London side look to offload players to cut the losses.

Liverpool have been in search of a new center back for quite some time and they need to replace veteran Matip in the summer.

Moreover, the Reds also need a long term replacement for skipper, Virgil van Dijk, and they are eager to sign Colwill.

The 21-year-old central defender has featured in 20 Premier League games for Chelsea in the current campaign but he has missed the last 7 games due to a toe injury.

Argentine manager, Mauricio Pochettino, rates the youngster very highly and believes he is a “massive” player for the future (via Goal).

Liverpool have the third best defensive record in the league this season but since the international break, they have not kept a single clean sheet.

Do you think the backline should be improved? Should Liverpool finally buy Levi Colwill from Chelsea?