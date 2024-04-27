After fee, Liverpool agree personal terms to sign new manager – Report

After agreeing a fee with Feyenoord, Liverpool have now agreed personal terms with Arne Slot to sign the Dutch manager.

As per an exclusive story covered by Football Insider today, the Merseysiders sealed a deal with Feyenoord worth £9.4million to lure their coach.

News – Liverpool ready to buy “massive” £100,000 a week star – Report

The news source have mentioned that now, Liverpool have also agreed personal terms of a contract with the 45-year-old.

It is reported that the contract agreement is in place and is expected to be finalized and made official soon.

The Reds were mainly linked with Xabi Alonso and at first but the Anfield legend decided to stay with Bayer Leverkusen.

On the other hand, Sporting CP manager, Ruben Amorim, was also in the focus but he opted to hold talks with West Ham United.

So now, it looks highly likely that Arne Slot will officially be the one to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Dutch manager has already confirmed that he is excited about the prospect of managing a club as massive as Liverpool.

Moreover, Klopp has expressed that Slot would be taking on the best job in the world by moving to the 19-time English champions.

Arne Slot won the Rinus Michels Award as the Manager of the Year in the Eredivisie in back to back seasons i.e. 2021-22 and 2022-23. Would he be a success at Liverpool? Only time will tell.

Have your say – As a supporter, are you excited about the potential appointment of Arne Slot?