Club ready move to sign Liverpool superstar – Slot wants him at Anfield

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund if reports in the British media are anything to go by.

As per today’s version of The Sunday People, Dortmund are plotting a move to lure the Dutch international in the summer transfer window.

The former Southampton star’s current deal at Anfield will expire in the summer next year and incoming manager, Arne Slot, wants his compatriot to stay.

According to The Mirror, Van Dijk is disappointed with Klopp’s decision to leave and the defender is contemplating his future at the club.

The Oranje skipper will turn 33 in a few months but he is still one of the best defenders in the world and Liverpool must hold on to him.

Last few weeks have been problematic for the Merseysiders, however, overall, Van Dijk has been world class at the back.

He scored the winning goal in the League Cup final for the Reds, who should do everything to hold on to their leader.

Dortmund were beaten by RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga yesterday and the Signal Iduna Park outfit now need more than a miracle to qualify for the next season’s Champions League.

With just three games to go, BvB are five points behind Leipzig, who occupy the final CL qualification place in the league.

They can also qualify for Europe’s premier competition by winning it this season and will face PSG in the semi final next week.

A player of Van Dijk’s caliber would like to take part in the Champions League and Liverpool have all but booked their place for the next campaign.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.