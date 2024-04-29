Liverpool ready to agree asking fee to sign £51.3m star – Report

As per reports in Italy, Liverpool are ready to sign Dutch star, Teun Koopmeiners, by agreeing the asking fee set by Atalanta.

Last week, we covered a story via Gazzetta claiming that the Reds are in pole position to hire the services of the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

More recently, according to Sport Mediaset (via Tutto Juve and SpazioJ), the Bergamo club value their prized asset at 60 million euros (£51.3m).

It is reported that Serie A giants, Juventus, are keen on luring the former Ajax man but could see him ending up at Anfield.

Liverpool are ready to meet the demands of Atalanta to get the deal over the line i.e. they are willing to satisfy La Dea’s asking fee to sign Koopmeiners.

Moreover, the influence of incoming new Dutch manager, Arne Slot, will represent a huge obstacle for the Bianconeri.

Koopmeiners can be deployed as a play breaker, a creative midfielder and also in the attacking midfield role whenever needed.

This season, so far, the 26-year-old versatile star has directly contributed in 19 goals in 43 appearances for Atalanta.

On the other hand, at Liverpool, the most productive midfielder is Mac Allister, who has directly contributed in 13 goals in 43 appearances this term.

Klopp only reinforced the midfield department for the Reds last summer and did not spend a penny to strengthen the squad in the winter window this year.

It will be intriguing to see who Arne Slot will bring in to improve the team for next season. Do you think Liverpool should splash the cash to sign Koopmeiners?