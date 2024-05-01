Liverpool plot key signing to replace £20million star – Report

Liverpool are plotting a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. This is according to Football Insider who indicate that the Merseysides have a solid interest in the young shot-stopper.

The 21-year-old is highly rated and the Reds target him as a replacement for second choice goal keeper, Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher is valued at £20m as per the Mail Online and Liverpool are looking for a competitive bid for the player, who is a vital part of the squad.

Although he has started 25 matches this season, there remains doubts over his future as he wants regular first team action, which is not possible when Alisson is fit.

So, with the Irishman’s future up in the air, James Trafford is seen as his replacement at Anfield.

The Turf Moor goalie has been lauded for his shot stopping skills and playing out from the back. He was part of the England squad during the last international break but is yet to make an appearance.

Liverpool already have suitors for Kelleher from the Premier League, but Celtic have a real interest as they look to replace the retiring Joe Hart.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave at the end of the campaign, the Reds are already preparing for the new era.

James Trafford is on top of the short-list to improve the goal-keeping department at the club and this season, he has so far made 28 appearances in the Premier League for Burnley.

In your view, should Liverpool prize Trafford away from Tuff Moor or should they push to retain Kelleher?