Report – £38.5million player mad about Liverpool – Talks already held

As per reports in the Netherlands, David Hancko is mad about Liverpool, who have already held talks with his reps in January.

The Merseysiders have been heavily linked with Feyenoord players and the Slovakian has been on the radar since winter.

In the last transfer window, reports in Czech Republic indicated that Liverpool have held talks with the representatives of Hancko, who is valued at around £38.5million.

If the latest rumors are anything to go by then the Anfield club may have an edge because the 26-year-old central defender is mad about them.

According to De Telegraaf, Hancko is crazy about Liverpool from a very young age but the Eredivisie giants know that he is a wanted player in the market.

Therefore, Feyenoord would like to get the best possible deal if their star defender is to leave the club in the summer.

Hancko was a key member of Arne Slot’s team that won the Dutch title in the last season and the KNVB Cup this term.

The 37-capped Slovakian is not only a strong defender but has proved to be brilliant in the attacking third as well.

This season, the 6 ft 2 center half has netted six goals and also provided three assists for Feyenoord.

Liverpool have been in search of a left footed center back for some time, should they make an offer to sign David Hancko?