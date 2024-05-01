Report – Liverpool ‘strong’ and favorites to secure ‘expensive’ signing

Liverpool are favorites to secure the signing of Teun Koopmeiners from Italian Serie A side Atalanta, as per reports in Italy.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Juventus want to lure the Dutch international, but he is ‘expensive’ and the Reds have the advantage to get him.

The Anfield club have followed the former Eredivisie midfielder for a long time and were impressed when his team ousted them in the Europa League.

The Italian media outlet claim Liverpool are ‘strong on’ Koopmeiners.

Juve are desperate to reinforce things in the center of the park but the financial power of the Premier League is a huge obstacle for them.

The English clubs cannot only offer higher fees but even huge wages to secure their targets.

In such a scenario, it is ‘difficult’ for the Old Lady to compete with Liverpool, who are in pole position to get Koopmeiners.

Therefore, Juventus also have eyes on an alternative in the form of Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson, who would cost around 40 million euros.

Koopmeiners has been one of the best attacking midfielders in the Italian league this term as he has directly contributed in 15 goals in 26 starts.

He can play anywhere in the center of the park and the versatility could prove to be a huge asset for Liverpool if they can get the signing done.

The Merseysiders paid over 150 million euros to lure four midfielders last summer. Should they now pay 60 million euros to sign Tuen Koopmeiners next summer?