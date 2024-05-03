“Power” – Journalist reveals three reasons Liverpool lead to seal £43m-£51m signing

Liverpool and Juventus are the main contenders to sign Teun Koopmeiners and the Reds are in the lead due to multiple reasons.

According to Dutch journalist, Steven Kooijman, there are three main reasons why the Merseysiders are favorites to lure the Atalanta midfielder (De Telegraaf).

First, his childhood dream is to play in the Premier League. The Netherlands international might be happy in Italy at the moment, but his ultimate desire is to play in England.

“He dreamed as a child to shine in the Premier League.”

Second, Dutch manager, Arne Slot, who is expected to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, is the one who handed Koopmeiners the captain’s armband at AZ Alkmaar.

The midfielder is the huge admirer of the current Feyenoord boss. Kooijman stated:

“There is of course also the link with his ex-coach. It was Slot who made Koopmeiners captain in Alkmaar”.

Last but not the least, Liverpool have the financial power that the Bianconeri lack to secure the signing for a fee of around £43m-£51m (50-60 million euros).

The journalist wrote:

“Liverpool has more power in the transfer market than Juve. There are not many clubs that can simply pay the estimated €50-60m for Koopmeiners. Liverpool does.”

In the current season, so far, the 26-year-old star has directly contributed in no fewer than 20 goals for Atalanta.

Last night, the La Dea earned a 1-1 draw away from home in the first leg of their Europa League semi final vs Marseille. The former Ajax man set up the opening goal of the game.

In your view, should Liverpool pay around £43m-£51m to sign Koopmeiners?