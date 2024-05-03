Liverpool prepared to mount offer to sign £87m star – Decision made

Liverpool prepared to mount an offer to sign Florian Wirtz in the summer transfer window, as per reports.

According to an exclusive story covered by TBR Football, the Merseysiders and Man City were ready to submit a bid for the German international in the next transfer window.

News – “Power” – Journalist reveals three reasons Liverpool lead to seal £43m-£51m signing

However, the £87m-rated star has decided to stay with the newly crowned Bundesliga champions.

Wirtz wants to continue to play for Bayer Leverkusen under the guidance of Spanish boss, Xabi Alonso, who also opted to stay put for at least the next campaign.

The 21-year-old has been in sensational form for the Die Werkself, who are yet to lose a game this season.

Last night, Wirtz scored the opening goal of the game in the 2-0 victory against AS Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semi final.

Overall, he has scored 18 goals and provided 19 assists in all competitions (45 appearances).

On Sunday, Leverkusen will collide in the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern and should be considered favorites to win the trophy.

Wirtz can play anywhere in the offense but mainly, he has excelled in the central attacking midfield role.

Liverpool do have a natural CAM in the squad in the form of Szoboszlai but the Hungary captain has featured in the CM role in Klopp’s 4-3-3 system.

The former Leipzig player has been in dismal form since returning from injury. Do you think we need to replace him?

If yes, who should be lured now that Wirtz has decided to stay with Leverkusen?