Report – £25.6m star would be ready to agree Liverpool move

According to reports in the Netherlands, Lutsharel Geertruida would be ready to agree a move to Liverpool from Feyenoord this summer.

As per De Telegraaf, the 23-year-old traveled to England to watch the Merseysiders play in the Premier League with West Ham United.

It is reported that Geertruida is ready for a transfer and would love to join Liverpool with Arne Slot, who may end up replacing Jurgen Klopp at the club.

As far as the asking fee is concerned, Marcel van Der Kraan claims the Eredivisie giants will ask for a fee of £25.6m (30 million euros).

As per the report, Liverpool are able to meet the £25.6m asking fee to sign the the defender from the Rotterdam side.

Geertruida is a versatile fullback, who can play at the either side of the defense and even as a center back if needed.

He is not only strong in the defensive third but also productive in the offense. So far, he has started 31 games in the league and helped Feyenoord keep 15 clean sheets.

Moreover, the 23-year-old Dutchman has directly contributed in 11 goals (7 goals and 4 assists) in all competitions under Arne Slot.

At Anfield, Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley for the right back role, the former has not been solid at the back and should be moved to the midfield.

