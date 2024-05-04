‘First contacts’ made – Liverpool told discount £38.4m fee will ‘force’ signing – Report

Dutch international, Teun Koopmeiners, is heavily linked with Liverpool and today we have another update from Italy.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), next week, the midfielder’s agent will travel to Italy to sort out the future of his client.

News – Liverpool prepared to mount offer to sign £87m star – Decision made

The Milan based outlet claim the representativs has already laid the foundations of Koopmeiners’ exit from Atalanta in the summer.

It is reported that Juve are in pole position to hire his services but the arrival of the Anfield side could make things much more complicated for the Old Lady.

Gazzetta state Liverpool made their ‘first contacts’ for Koopmeiners back in February this year and if they get serious, the Bianconeri could be in trouble.

Market suggests that the 26-year-old is valued at 60 million euros by Atalanta, however, as per GdS, a discounted fee of at least £38.4m (45 million euros) would be enough to ‘force’ the transfer.

Koopmeiners would like to play in the Champions League and Liverpool have already qualified for the next season’s competition.

On the other hand, Juventus will book their place in the tournament if they beat AS Roma in the Serie A tomorrow night.

The 21-capped Dutchman has so far scored 14 goals and provided 6 assists in all competitions for Atalanta this season (Transfermarkt).

In your view, should Liverpool pay £38.4m to sign Teun Koopmeiners?