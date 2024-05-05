No Virgil – How Liverpool could line up vs Tottenham

Liverpool will face Tottenham in the Premier League today and both the teams have been out of form lately. We look at the Reds could line up vs Spurs.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that skipper, Virgil van Dijk, did not train the whole week, therefore, we can expect him to be out of the starting XI.

In the absence of the big Dutch international, Konate and Quansah may feature in the central defense in front of Alisson Becker.

Right back, Conor Bradley, has returned to full fitness and he will likely make the bench. Trent and Robbo would retain their fullback positions.

In the center of the park, Endo should feature as the main defensive midfielder for Liverpool vs Tottenham.

In front of the Japanese international, the likes of Mac Allister and Jones may start in the CM positions.

As far as the attack is concerned, Mohamed Salah, should return to play in his preferred right wing position.

At the other end, Luis Diaz will likely retain his LW position. Uruguayan striker, Darwin Nunez, may replace Cody Gakpo to start in the center forward role.

Spurs have lost their last three league games on the trot, on the other hand, the Anfield club have only earned a point from their last two. Who will come out on top?

Here is how Liverpool could line up vs Tottenham: