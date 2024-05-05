Slot willing to pay over £51m to sign midfielder for Liverpool – Report

Incoming Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, is willing to pay a fee of over £51m to sign Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan, as per reports in Spain.

The Italian international was heavily linked with the Merseysiders, who eventually hired four midfielders, but did not lure him.

News – Liverpool closer to £51.2m star than Real Madrid – Transfer report

Now, according to Spanish source, one of the first objectives of Arne Slot is to hire the services of Barella for Liverpool.

The Catalan media outlet state Liverpool are willing to pay over £51m (60 million euros) to secure the Azzurri star.

The 27-year-old midfielder has won every major title in Italy multiple times and he has regularly started in this term’s Scudetto winning campaign.

In all competitions, the 53-capped Italian has directly contributed in 9 goals under the management of Simone Inzaghi.

The Euro 2020 champions has the quality and the experience to improve any midfield and the report suggests that Liverpool are likely to get him than Real Madrid.

Under the management of Arne Slot, Feyenoord have not paid an initial fee of more than 9 million euros to sign a player.

So, it is fair to say the Dutch manager is alien to huge figures but that will have to change if he does end up signing for Liverpool, who are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

In your view, should the Reds bid over £51m to finally sign Nicolo Barella?