‘Serious’ Liverpool hold talks with agents to sign £50million star – Report

Liverpool want to sign Willian Pacho from Frankfurt and also look to agree lucrative terms with current center half, Quansah, as per reports.

According to The Mirror, the Merseysiders are ready to offer a lucrative pay rise to their 21-year-old defender, who has made 15 PL appearances this term.

News – Liverpool press to sign £59.8m duo with manager deal close – Report

Still, the British source claim that Liverpool want to reinforce the central defense and Pacho is the priority target.

It is reported that the Anfield club have already held talks with the agents of the Ecuadorian international to hire his services.

The Mirror claim Frankfrut could demand a fee of £50million to sell their prized asset in the summer transfer window.

As per Bild, Liverpool are getting ‘serious’ about Willian Pacho and consider securing his signature this summer as next year, he could be even more expensive.

Pacho has made 10 appearances for the senior national side thus far and helped them keep 4 clean sheets.

Frankfurt have not been strong in the defensive third this term as they have let in 47 goals in the Bundesliga and have a goal difference of just ‘1’.

The Reds have the third best defensive record in the Premier League in the current campaign having conceded 38 goals in 36 games.

Do you think Liverpool should splash £50million to sign Willian Pacho?