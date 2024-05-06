Liverpool press to sign £59.8m duo with manager deal close – Report

Liverpool are pressing to sign Geertruida and Wieffer with Arne Slot close to getting the head coach role at Anfield, as per reports.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Feyenoord boss is close to becoming the new coach to replace Klopp.

In such a scenario, the news source have mentioned that Liverpool want to lure Geertruida and Wieffer from the Eredivisie giants.

The combined market value of the duo is around £59.8m (70 million euros).

Earlier this month, we covered a story a report via De Telgraaf stating that the 23-year-old central defender, valued at £25.6m, would be willing to agree a move to Anfield.

On the other hand, reports in Spain today have suggested (Fichajes) that Liverpool are pushing to hire the services of Wieffer for Slot and he could cost around £34.2m.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder is not just a solid play breaker but can also move forward to help in the attacking third.

This term, Wieffer has so far directly contributed in 10 goals for Feyenoord.

Liverpool do need a strong holding midfield star for the years to come as current first choice DM, Endo, is a veteran and already past his prime.

At the back, the Merseysiders do need to replace Joel Matip, who will be out of contract soon and Geertruida can be an option.

Performing in Netherlands is one thing, the question is, can they cope up with the pace of the Premier League?

Klopp never signed a player for Liverpool that he had managed before. Should Slot follow the German or bring Geertruida and Wieffer with him?