Report – Club prepare £77million offer to sign Liverpool star

As per reports, PSG are preparing a huge £77million offer to sign Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, from Liverpool.

According to an exclusive story published by Spanish source, Todo Fichajes, the French champions will lose Kylian Mbappe in the summer and have been looking at options to replace him.

News – ‘Serious’ Liverpool hold talks with agents to sign £50million star – Report

Colombian international, Luis Diaz, is linked with a move away from Liverpool and PSG are looking to secure his signature.

It is reported that the Ligue 1 giants are preparing to offer an amount worth £77million (90 million euros) to hire the services of the South American winger.

The 27-year-old star has been the first choice left winger for Jurgen Klopp and this term, so far, he has netted 8 goals in 35 Premier League appearances for the Reds.

Diaz only missed one league game when his father was kidnapped in in October last year.

The former Porto winger is an important player of the squad but he needs to do better if Liverpool are to win big prizes next season.

He has not been able to adequately replace legendary Senegalese, Sadio Mane, on the left flank. The 47-capped Colombian can create chances but finishing them has been a huge problem.

PSG may face competition from Spain to lure Diaz from Liverpool. His father has, on numerous occasions, teased a move to La Liga and reports have indicated that he would like to join Barcelona (Sport).

In your view, should Liverpool replace Luis Diaz with someone better? Is a fee of £77million enough to sell him to PSG?