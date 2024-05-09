£64.5m LFC star born same day as Messi ‘dreams’ of securing move – Report

Liverpool star, Darwin Nunez, was born on the same day as Messi, i.e. June 24 and Mundo Deportivo believe the players wants to move to Barca.

As per today’s version of the Catalan source, the headline states (news image provided below) – “Darwin Nunez, the No.9 who was born on the same day as Messi.”

MD state since the star was born on the same date as Messi, it may be a sign that he is touched by the ‘magic wand’.

However, the similarities end there, the Argentine legend is the arguably the greatest of all time and Nunez ‘is stuck at Liverpool’.

Darwin is represented by Jorge Mendes, who has good relations with Barcelona. For this reason, Nunez is ‘dreaming of joining Barça in 2024-25’.

The 24-year-old impressed at Almeria in the Spanish League before moving to Portugal. He won the title and became the top scorer in the country and then opted to move to Liverpool.

Settling in the Premier League has been a problem for the Uruguayan international but it is evident that he is an absolute menace for the defenders.

Finishing has let him and the Reds down, which is the main reason why both parties are thinking about a separation.

As per Marca, Barca might not be able afford the transfer of Nunez from Liverpool because the operation is going to be huge.

Liverpool paid £64.5m plus add-ons to lure the South American center forward and it would not be possible for the Blaugrana to meet the fee.