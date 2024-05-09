Report – Liverpool threat to agree signing of £39m-£43m versatile player

Liverpool pose a serious threat to Juventus to sign Dutch center midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners, from Atalanta.

According to an exclusive story recently covered by Tutto Atalanta, there is a two horse race for the signature of the midfielder between the Reds and the Old Lady.

The Serie A giants are in pole position to sign Koopmeiners but Liverpool remain a ‘serious threat’.

The Merseysiders have already explored the possibility of luring the versatile midfielder and could step up their efforts to get the deal over the line.

Tutto Atalanta claim the 26-year-old star would prefer to stay in Italy if he is offered the same wages.

However, recent reports in the Netherlands have suggested that his childhood dream is to shine in the Premier League.

The Oranje star can play anywhere in the center of the park. Last season, he played majority of the games in the No.6 defensive midfield role.

In the current campaign, Gasperini has mostly utilized the midfielder in the No.10 attacking midfield role and he has excelled big time.

Tonight, he will be in the lime light in the Europa League semi final (second leg) against French club, Marseille. The first leg in France ended 1-1.

Koopmeiners scored the winning goal against Salernitana last weekend, his 15th of the season. Overall, he has directly contributed in 21 goals this term.

No midfielder at Anfield has managed to match the above goal contributions under the management of Jurgen Klopp and that should change under the new boss.

According to TA, the former Eredivisie star is valued at £51m but a deal can be reached for a fee of £39m-£43m.

In your view, should Liverpool pay around £39m-£43m to sign Teun Koopmeiners?