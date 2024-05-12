Report – Liverpool told to 6x signing fee for £43m-£52m star

Willian Pacho is a wanted player in the market and Liverpool are one of the clubs heavily linked with the South American.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds have to 6x the signing fee, that Frankfurt paid, for the Ecuadorian international.

According to FT, the 22-year-old central defender joined the German Bundesliga side in a deal worth 9 million euros last year.

Now, Liverpool have been made aware they need to multiply the above mentioned fee by around 6 times to hire the services of Pacho for 50-60 million euros (£43m-£52m).

The youngster is a left footed center half, who has so far featured in 43 games in all competitions for Frankfurt this season.

His injury record is fantastic as the former Independiente star has only missed four games due to fitness concerns in his entire career.

Liverpool need to prepare for the future after Virgil van Dijk. The current skipper has been the leader of their defense for the past 6 years.

His current contract at Anfield will expire next year, on the other hand, Matip would be free to leave the club next month.

In such a scenario, Liverpool are in the market for a central defender and Pacho is targeted for the long term.

Yesterday, he featured for full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach.

In your view, should Liverpool bid around £43m-£52m to sign Willian Pacho?