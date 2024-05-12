Liverpool have held talks to sign £50m+ PL proven star – Salah replacement?

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool have held talks to sign Raphinha from Barcelona.

According to an exclusive story covered by TBR Football, the Reds have been offered the chance to hire the services of the Brazilian international.

The news source have mentioned that the Blaugrana have offered the Samba star to a host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Spurs.

The Nou Camp outfit have spoken to Liverpool and other clubs and the asking price set for Raphinha is worth over £50m.

Sooner or later, Mohamed Salah will leave the Merseysiders, who must splash the cash to sign a top RW to replace the Egyptian winger.

Raphinha is a top quality right winger, who can effectively be deployed on the left flank as well but is he good enough to replace Salah?

The 27-year-old star proved his worth in the Premier League with Leeds United. He scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions for the Elland Road outfit.

After a successful tenure in England, he moved to Barca and was a key member of their La Liga winning campaign last term.

In the current campaign, so far, the Samba playmaker has featured in 35 appearances for Barcelona under the management of Xavi, and directly contributed in 21 goals (9 goals and 12 assists).

Barca want to regularly utilize young, Lamine Yamal, on the right wing and would like to cash in on the 22-capped international due to their weak economic conditions.

