Report – Liverpool with advantage to secure £100m signing

Liverpool have an advantage to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, as per reports in the British media.

According to an exclusive story covered by The Daily Star, the Reds are plotting a move with ‘key advantage’ to lure the England international.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool view Gordon as one of the best options to reinforce the flanks at Anfield.

Newcastle United signed the player last summer but due to financial concerns regarding Financial Fair Play rules, they may have to sell their prized asset in the next transfer window.

The Daily Star claim that it would take a fee of at least £100m for Liverpool to secure the signing of Anthony Gordon.

The 2-capped international has been in brilliant form for the Magpies in the current campaign.

So far, he has started 33 games in the Premier League and directly contributed in no fewer than 20 goals (10 goals and 10 assists). He was recently named the Player of the Season by NUFC.

Against Liverpool, he scored the opening goal of the game in the 2-1 defeat in August 2023, moreover, he provided an assist in the 4-2 defeat at Anfield in January this year.

For the Reds, Luis Diaz is the first choice left winger and this term, so far, he has netted 8 goals and provided 5 assists in the Premier League.

The Colombian international has been dynamic in the attacking third but in front of goal, his finishing has been poor.

In your opinion, is Anthony Gordon good enough to replace Diaz in the starting XI for Liverpool? Should the Merseysiders splash £100m to secure his signing?