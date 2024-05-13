Club forced to consider options with Liverpool pushing to sign £51.6million star – Report

Liverpool and Juventus are interested in signing Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta and the latest reports are interesting.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Old Lady’s primary target to reinforce the midfield is none other than the Dutch international.

Juve explored a deal for him in December and will soon make an attempt to lure the star, who is valued at £51.6m.

However, taking into consideration the situation of Rabiot and the competition of Liverpool for Koopmeiners, Juve are forced to consider other options.

Yesterday, the Bianconeri qualified for the UEFA Champions League after Atalanta defeated Roma in the Serie A.

Five teams from Italy will take part in the European Cup next season and Juve are now fully focused on completing key transfers.

Koopmeiners is on their agenda but with Liverpool pushing to secure his signing, Juve are looking at other options.

GdS claim Udinese’s Samardzic and Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi and Merino are considered to reinforce the midfield.

Koopmeiners has been in top class form for La Dea this term. He has directly contributed in 22 goals in all competitions thus far.

Last night, he provided the decisive assist against the Giallorossi to help Atalanta qualify for the Champions League.

The remaining objectives are to win the Coppa Italia and the European League where Gasperini’s men will face Juventus and the unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen, in the respective finals.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £51.6m to sign Tuen Koopmeiners?