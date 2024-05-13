Two changes – Liverpool 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Aston Villa – Predicted XI

Liverpool have already confirmed 3rd place in the Premier League and will collide against Aston Villa, who need a victory to qualify for the Champions League.

It is a dead rubber for the Reds but not for Jurgen Klopp, who will manage his second to last game for the Anfield side.

As far as the team news is concerned, the German manager could make two changes to the squad that started in the 4-2 victory over Spurs in the last fixture.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate may replace Quansah to start in the central defense with skipper, Virgil can Dijk.

Alisson could retain his place in the goal and the likes of Trent and Robbo should feature again in the fullback positions.

In the center of the park, Stefan Bajcetic could get the nod to make his first start of the season in the defensive midfield position.

The Spaniard may partner Mac Allister and Elliott, who scored a sublime goal vs Tottenham, in the midfield.

As far as the attack is concerned, Gakpo and Salah found the net in the last fixture and could start, on the other hand, Player of the Month for April, Luis Diaz, would feature in the starting lineup as well.

Darwin Nunez has been a frustrated figure lately and even linked with a move away from the club. The Uruguayan striker may find himself on the bench again.

Liverpool predicted starting XI vs Aston Villa: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.