From Spain – Club ready to sign £75million Liverpool star – ‘The desired’

Barcelona are ready to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool, as per reports coming in from Spain today.

According to a story published by Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the Colombian international is ‘the desired’ left winger at the Nou Camp.

News – Liverpool would be ready to pay £60million for signing – Report

The Catalan media outlet state Barca believe they can convince the South American star to join them in the summer.

Diaz’s father has already confirmed his son’s desire to move from Liverpool one day in order to play for Barcelona and the Blaugrana will push to get the deal over the line.

The four-time European Cup winners have financial difficulties at the moment, and they want to sell players to fund the signing of the former Porto winger.

Mundo Deportivo claim Raphinha and Ferran Torres, who are not regular starters but have good reputation and are PL proven, could be offloaded to generate cash.

Moreover, even Ansu Fati, who has been loan at Brighton, can be allowed to leave on a permanent basis this summer.

Two years ago, Liverpool paid a fee of £39million plus bonuses to sign Diaz. Now, he is valued at £75million (The Telegraph). Can Barcelona afford to meet the fee? We shall see.

The 27-year-old has been a regular starter at Anfield under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

This term, so far, our first choice left winger has featured in 50 games in all competitions, and directly contributed in 18 goals.

MD claim incoming head coach, Arne Slot, is expected to replace the 47-capped Colombian after the departure of Klopp.

In your view, should Liverpool sell Luis Diaz to Barcelona for £75million?