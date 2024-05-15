Liverpool reinforce by agreeing two deals for life after Klopp – Report

Liverpool are preparing for life after Jurgen Klopp and reports indicate that the Reds have agreed two key management deals.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Reds have agreed deals to hire Julian Ward and Pedro Marques.

Ward served as sporting director at Anfield in his last role but is set to return this time to work as a technical director.

On the other hand, Marques would be serving Liverpool as director of football development.

Jurgen Klopp will leave the club after the final game of the season next weekend and we can expect the start of Michael Edwards era.

Edwards returned to Liverpool as CEO of Football in March and quickly recruited Richard Hughes to as the club’s sporting director.

The above mentioned personnel will be responsible for reinforcing the squad with top notch recruitment.

Under the management of Klopp, the German had a big say in the transfers and his personal touch made a huge difference.

Senegalese international, Sadio Mane, was close to joining Manchester United but Klopp intervened and convinced him to move to Anfield.

Similarly, back in 2022, when Spurs were pushing to sign Luis Diaz, the charismatic manager called the Colombian and brought him to Liverpool.

The six-time European Champions are close to appointing Arne Slot and he does not have the same pull as Klopp

Whether or not Edwards will allow him to be involved in transfers, only time will tell.