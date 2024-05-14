Liverpool would be ready to pay £60million for signing – Report

Liverpool are consistently linked with Tuen Koopmeiners, who could be lured from Atalanta from a fee of around £60million.

Earlier in the day, we covered a story via Gazzetta claiming that the Reds can easily outbid Italian rivals, Juventus, to sign the Dutch midfielder in the summer.

Another famous Italian source, Tutto Sport, have mentioned that the potential arrival of Arne Slot, who managed the 26-year-old at AZ, could be a huge obstacle for the Old Lady.

The Dutch coach could lure his compatriot, Teun Koopmeiners, for Liverpool.

It is reported that meeting the financial demands of Atalanta would be no problem for the wealthy Premier League club.

TS claim Liverpool would be ready to pay 60-70 million euros (£60million) to secure the signing of Teun Koopmeiners in the summer transfer window.

Last summer, the Anfield club activated the £60million release clause to sign Hungarian attacking midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai, from RB Leipzig.

This season, so far, the 23-year-old star has directly contributed in 11 goals in all competitions under Klopp and his performances since the turn of the year has been highly inconsistent.

In contrast, Koopmeiners has directly contributed in 22 goals while mainly playing in the No.10 role for Atalanta in the current campaign.

Liverpool were able to push for the title until the final month of the campaign with a completely new midfield and that is a massive achievement for Klopp.

Next season, the Reds may have a better squad but Klopp won’t be there.

Do you think Liverpool should pay £60million to sign Teun Koopmeiners?