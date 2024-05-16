Slot asks Liverpool board to pay £51.4m clause to sign playmaker – Report

Incoming manager, Arne Slot, has asked Liverpool to secure the signing of Spanish playmaker, Dani Olmo, from RB Leipzig, as per reports.

The Merseysiders splashed the cash to lure Dominik Szoboszlai from the German club last summer but the Hungarian has not been able to settle in England.

News – Liverpool reinforce by agreeing two deals for life after Klopp – Report

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Slot is expected to seal his move to Liverpool very soon and is already looking to reinforce the squad.

Barcelona are very interested in signing Olmo, whose current contract with Leipzig has a release clause of £51.4m.

The Catalan media source have mentioned that Slot has asked the Liverpool board to pay the £51.4m clause and beat Barca to the signing of Dani Olmo.

The 26-year-old is a versatile playmaker, who can effectively play on either flank and even as a central attacking midfielder.

He has had an injury hit campaign this term and has only managed to start 20 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga side.

Still, when fit, he has been a key player for Leipzig and so far, he has directly contributed in 13 goals (8 goals and 5 assists).

Olmo has won two DFB-Pokal titles and one DFL-Supercup trophy in Germany. He has the quality and the experience to improve Slot’s Liverpool squad.

The 33-capped Spaniard’s current contract with RB Leipzig will expire in the summer of 2027.

In your view, should Liverpool activate the £51.4m clause to sign Olmo for Arne Slot?