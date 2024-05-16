Report – Slot preparing new era with move for £35m star for Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with Crysencio Summerville for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

At Anfield, Luis Diaz is the first choice left winger and the Colombian is high on the wish-list of Catalan giants, Barcelona.

News – Slot asks Liverpool board to pay £51.4m clause to sign playmaker – Report

If the South American does end up leaving, then a quality left winger must be lured to replace him.

According to an exclusive story covered by TEAMTalk, Liverpool are eager to secure the signing of Summerville from Leeds United.

The Dutch winger has been in sensational form for the Whites in the current campaign, and even the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United are keen on hiring his services.

The news source have mentioned that incoming head coach, Arne Slot, is preparing for a new era at Anfield and has targeted a move for the 22-year-old attacker.

Last season, Summerville scored four goals in the Premier League, including an 89th minute winner against Liverpool in their own backyard.

This season, the youngster started 41 games in the Championship for the Elland Road outfit, scored 19 goals and also provided 9 assists.

Tonight, Leeds will face Norwich City in the second leg of the Championship play-offs semis. The first leg of the contest at Carrow Road ended 0-0.

As per TEAMTalk, Leeds value their prized asset at around £35m. In your opinion, should Liverpool meet the asking fee to sign Crysencio Summerville?