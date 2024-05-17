Liverpool favorites to sign £60m Manchester United target – Report

Liverpool are favorites among suitors like Man United and Juventus to hire the services of Teun Koopmeiners in the summer transfer window.

According to Tutto Juve, Atalanta are awaiting an offer from the Reds, who are above all in the race to lure the Netherlands midfielder.

The La Dea want to sell Koopmeiners for the highest possible fee and the Old Lady will not be able to compete with Liverpool in a bidding war.

He has regularly scored/created goals for Atalanta in the current campaign and Koeman has named him in the Dutch squad for the Euro 2024.

As per another story covered by Tutto Juve today, Man United are also in the race with Liverpool to hire Koopmeiners.

However, the Reds are in pole position due to multiple reasons.

First, the Old Trafford outfit cannot offer Champions League football and the likes of Liverpool, Juve, and Atalanta will be taking part in the tournament next term.

On the other hand, the potential arrival of Arne Slot at Anfield would give Liverpool the edge over Man United for Koopmeiners.

The 26-year-old was a key member of Slot’s AZ Alkmaar side before he opted to move to Atalanta.

Tutto Juve claim Liverpool may have to pay a fee of around 70 million euros (£60m) to sign Koopmeiners and the Bianconeri will not be able to afford the transfer.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.