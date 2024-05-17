Liverpool “agreed” £8.6million fee to sign manager before moving for Arne Slot – Journalist

Liverpool agreed a fee worth £8.6million to sign Ruben Amorim from Sporting CP but the deal collapsed and the Reds then moved for Arne Slot.

The Portuguese coach was heavily linked with a move to Anfield and German journalist, Christian Falk, revealed he was close to joining the club.

The Head of Football for Bild claims Liverpool agreed a fee of £8.6million with the Lions to lure Amorim.

However, the Liga Nos champions decided to raise the price and in turn, the move collapsed. Falk stated (via Caught Offside):

“Sporting Lisbon would have received a transfer fee of €10m (£8.6million), as had been agreed. Suddenly, the president demanded €20m and spontaneously doubled the price.”

“Liverpool did not want to play the game. That was bitter for Amorim, who would have loved to become Jürgen Klopp’s successor.”

Now, Arne Slot has confirmed that he will be taking over the German manager at Anfield for the next campaign (The Independent).

Amorim has a much better CV than Slot and he has helped Sporting CP win two league titles in Portugal, a much more competitive league than the Dutch Eredivisie.

He would win every single prize in the country if the Lisbon club beats Porto in the final of the Taca de Portugal on 26th May.

Arne Slot was perhaps our third choice manager after Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim.

Neverthless, he is the main man now and he needs the full backing of the management and the supporters to succeed after Klopp.